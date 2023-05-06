Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-17) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France to the mound, while Marco Gonzales (2-0) will take the ball for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Mariners' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Mariners have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Seattle has won two of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).
- The Mariners have the sixth-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
