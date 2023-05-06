Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-17) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France to the mound, while Marco Gonzales (2-0) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Mariners have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won two of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).

The Mariners have the sixth-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule