Marco Gonzales will be starting for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-115). An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Mariners have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

Seattle has entered eight games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of its 32 opportunities.

The Mariners are 1-2-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-10 8-7 5-6 10-10 10-12 5-4

