Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 138 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle has the sixth-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Gonzales (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Gonzales has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd

