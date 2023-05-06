Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Jarred Kelenic and others in the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners matchup at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 32 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .302/.359/.585 so far this season.

Kelenic has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .237/.331/.339 so far this season.

France has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .277/.385/.473 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a slash line of .263/.383/.537 so far this year.

Alvarez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

