The Houston Astros (17-15) and Seattle Mariners (15-17) meet on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France to the mound, while Marco Gonzales (2-0) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales (2-0) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.

Gonzales is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Gonzales will look to record his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France has been named the starter for the Astros and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 28.

