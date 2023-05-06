Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. The Oilers are favored (-125) against the Golden Knights (+105).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Edmonton's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals 60 times.

The Oilers are 20-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with nine upset wins (75.0%).

Edmonton is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Vegas has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-115) 3.5 (-105) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-167) Darnell Nurse 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+130)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+115) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+135) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-3-2 6.6 4.20 2.90

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.9 3.80 2.20

