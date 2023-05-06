After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

  • Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Trammell had a hit in 14 of 46 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven of 46 games last year, Trammell drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 14 of 46 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.146 AVG .241
.226 OBP .333
.313 SLG .481
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
3 RBI 7
15/5 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • France will start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
