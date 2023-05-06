After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Trammell had a hit in 14 of 46 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.

He hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In seven of 46 games last year, Trammell drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 14 of 46 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .146 AVG .241 .226 OBP .333 .313 SLG .481 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 3 RBI 7 15/5 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)