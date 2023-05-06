Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .171 with two doubles.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Murphy has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- France will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 28 years old.
