Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .094 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- Ty France has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .237.
- Ty France has recorded a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Ty France has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- J.P. France starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 28-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
