Alexander Wennberg will be in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Wennberg has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 21 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 8 38 Points 4 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

