Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .228.
- In 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this year (51.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has appeared in relief one time this season.
