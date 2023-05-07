Player prop bet options for Max Muncy, Xander Bogaerts and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers' Julio Urias (4-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Urias has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.109 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1 at Giants Apr. 10 6.0 4 1 1 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 28 RBI (22 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .227/.402/.608 on the season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.394/.500 on the season.

Freeman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .282/.375/.460 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI (26 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .220/.399/.407 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.