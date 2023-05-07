Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tolvanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 14:30 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this year (out of 61), including multiple points three times.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 11 31 Points 3 18 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

