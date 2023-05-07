Jaden Schwartz Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Schwartz against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Schwartz Season Stats Insights
- Schwartz has averaged 17:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -17).
- In Schwartz's 71 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 30 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.
- In 17 of 71 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Schwartz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|71
|Games
|7
|40
|Points
|1
|21
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.