On Sunday, Kolten Wong (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has two doubles and eight walks while batting .190.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Bielak will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.