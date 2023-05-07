The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-140).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Seattle has won 18 of its 31 games, or 58.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

