Jason Robertson is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Vince Dunn has amassed 64 points this season, with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

Jordan Eberle has posted 20 goals on the season, adding 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 4 1 0 1 4 at Stars May. 2 1 1 2 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2

