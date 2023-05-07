Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (17-16) against the Seattle Mariners (16-17) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the mound, while Brandon Bielak will take the ball for the Astros.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 1-1-0 against the spread.
- The Mariners have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 145 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Spencer Turnbull
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.