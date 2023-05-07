Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (17-16) against the Seattle Mariners (16-17) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the mound, while Brandon Bielak will take the ball for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 1-1-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 145 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

