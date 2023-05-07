Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Brandon Bielak when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The Mariners have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 52.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-10).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-15-1).
  • The Mariners have gone 1-2-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-10 8-7 5-6 11-10 11-12 5-4

