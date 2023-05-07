The Seattle Mariners (16-17) will rely on Jarred Kelenic when they host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (17-16) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, May 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 7-5 (58.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have won in six of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.