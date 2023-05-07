Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .300/.361/.573 slash line on the season.

Kelenic will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 31 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .252/.340/.350 slash line on the season.

France has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.381/.470 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 26 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI.

He's slashing .265/.387/.541 on the season.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

