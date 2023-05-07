Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .300/.361/.573 slash line on the season.
- Kelenic will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
France Stats
- Ty France has put up 31 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .252/.340/.350 slash line on the season.
- France has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jarred Kelenic, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.381/.470 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has 26 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI.
- He's slashing .265/.387/.541 on the season.
- Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.