Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Beniers against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Beniers has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Beniers has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 6 57 Points 2 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 2

