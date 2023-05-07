Matthew Beniers Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Beniers against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).
- Beniers has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
- Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Beniers has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Beniers Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|80
|Games
|6
|57
|Points
|2
|24
|Goals
|0
|33
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.