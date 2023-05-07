Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

In 23 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

