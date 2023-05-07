The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1. The Stars are favored, with -145 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +125 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in games that have required OT this season.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-14-3 to register 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

