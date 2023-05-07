The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Stars are favored (-145) against the Kraken (+125).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime matchups.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Kraken went 13-14-3 in those matchups (29 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

