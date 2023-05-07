The Dallas Stars ready in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is knotted up 1-1. The Stars are favored (-145) in this matchup against the Kraken (+125).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-14-3 to record 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

