After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell has two home runs and four walks while hitting .182.

Trammell has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 13.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings