Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .223 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Hernandez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
