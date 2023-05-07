Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .252 with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last games.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- France has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.1%).
- He has scored in 15 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Bielak starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
