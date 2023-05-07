Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Dunn in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +28).

In 14 of 81 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 16 of them.

In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 64 Points 7 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 7

