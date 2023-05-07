Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

Gourde has scored a goal in 13 of 81 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 38 of 81 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 48 Points 5 14 Goals 4 34 Assists 1

