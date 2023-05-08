Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in four games this year (13.3%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 of 30 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
