J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Rangers
|Mariners vs Rangers Odds
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 25 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 147th in slugging.
- In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.