On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .243 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 34 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • He ranks 32nd in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • Kelenic will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
  • Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 32), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (43.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
