Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .243 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 34 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Kelenic will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 32), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (43.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
