On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .243 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 34 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Kelenic will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 32), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (43.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

