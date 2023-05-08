The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong?

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .190 with two doubles and eight walks.
  • Wong has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (32.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.79 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
