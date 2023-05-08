The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .190 with two doubles and eight walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (32.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings