Logan Gilbert gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 36 total home runs.

Seattle's .378 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Gilbert has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Spencer Turnbull 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz

