Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell is batting .214 with two home runs and five walks.
  • In three of seven games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Trammell has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.79 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
