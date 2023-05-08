Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .226 with five doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Hernandez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last outings.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (21 of 34), with multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (35.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
