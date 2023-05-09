Adam Larsson Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Adam Larsson and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Larsson in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.
Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Larsson Season Stats Insights
- Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).
- In eight of 82 games this year, Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 30 of 82 games this year, Larsson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Larsson has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Larsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Larsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Larsson Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|9
|33
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|2
