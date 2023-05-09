Eeli Tolvanen Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Tolvanen against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.
Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Tolvanen Season Stats Insights
- In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.
- In 17 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points three times.
- Tolvanen has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 61 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|61
|Games
|12
|31
|Points
|5
|18
|Goals
|3
|13
|Assists
|2
