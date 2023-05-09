Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Considering a bet on Schwartz in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz has averaged 17:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -17).

Schwartz has scored a goal in a game 19 times this season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schwartz has a point in 30 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Schwartz has had an assist in a game 17 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 8 40 Points 2 21 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.