Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Eberle against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Eberle has scored a goal in a game 18 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Eberle has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Eberle goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Eberle has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 63 Points 7 20 Goals 4 43 Assists 3

