The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars are listed with -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 24 (46.2%).

Seattle has entered 32 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 19-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.