Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-18) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (3-2) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 12 out of the 23 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 149 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).

Mariners Schedule