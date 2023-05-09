The Seattle Mariners (17-18) will look to Ty France when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (21-13) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +145 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Mariners have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

Seattle has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

