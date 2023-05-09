The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ty France, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

France has recorded 34 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .264/.356/.388 so far this season.

France will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .281 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .288/.346/.551 so far this year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, five home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .292/.380/.467 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with five doubles, eight walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Angels May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .254/.327/.508 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 7 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

