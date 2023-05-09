Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 5 on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-139)
|9.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+145)
- The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 6.0 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-115)
|4.5 (-133)
|6.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 25.5-point over/under for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).
- His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-133)
|0.5 (-128)
- Tuesday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.
- Gordon has collected 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 1.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (-111)
|8.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-182)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Ayton is 12.5 points, 5.5 fewer than his season average.
- Ayton has grabbed 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (0.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+105)
|8.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 31.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 3.7 more points than his season scoring average.
- Booker has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (4.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).
- Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
