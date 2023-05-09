Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Kraken (+120).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 44-7-7 in those games (to register 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 61 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (50-7-4).

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.