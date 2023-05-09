Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime contests on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 61 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (50-7-4).

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Kraken went 14-14-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

