Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime contests on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.
- Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).
- In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).
- In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.
- In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals 61 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (50-7-4).
- This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Kraken went 14-14-3 in those matchups (31 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.