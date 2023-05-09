Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 2-1. Bookmakers give the Stars -145 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kraken (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has scored two goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 58 games (44-7-7, 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those matchups (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-11-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 61 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (50-7-4).

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 45 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 14-14-3 to register 31 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.